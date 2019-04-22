Sauk County Residents Near Wisconsin River Advised To Evacuate

Emergency management officials in Sauk County are advising residents living near one stretch of the Wisconsin River to evacuate. Those people are being told water levels on the river could rise quickly. In Columbia County, emergency management officials there are recommending residents in Caledonia and Lewiston evacuate before high water arrives. Sandbagging volunteers are being sought and the Department of Natural Resources is monitoring the earthen berm system due to worries about its stability. Authorities say roads are expected to become water-covered, slowing first responders in case of emergency.

