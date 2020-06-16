Sauk County moves to Phase 2

Sauk County Public Health released new data today which indicate that Sauk County is ready to move into Phase 2 of its safe reopening plan. “There have been a lot of tests for COVID conducted over the past several weeks in our community,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer. “The results of these tests have given us confidence that we are in a good position to keep moving ahead with our safe reopening, and move into Phase 2.”

The biggest change from Phase 1 to Phase 2 is the size of gatherings that are allowable. Now that Sauk County has moved into Phase 2, gatherings of up to 50 people are acceptable.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.