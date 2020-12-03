Sauk County Judge Sentences Admitted Killer To Life In Prison With No Parole

A Sauk County judge has sentenced an admitted killer to life in prison with no possibility of parole. Robert Pulvermacher had entered a no-contest plea to the charge of first-degree intentional homicide. He killed 88-year-old Harold Johnson outside of the Ho-Chunk Casino in Wisconsin Dells in January 2019. Investigators say Johnson had loaned the 70-year-old Pulvermacher 100 dollars inside the casino. He returned two days later expecting to be paid back. Instead, Johnson was stabbed five times.

Source: WRJC.com







