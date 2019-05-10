Sauk City Man Dies in Fatal Accident Just East of Kendall
On May 9, 2019, shortly after 1:30pm, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal two vehicle accident on State Highway 71 near County Highway W, just east of Kendall.
Once on scene, deputies found that a 1991 Dodge Caravan had been traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and struck a semi-truck that was traveling westbound. The van then spun and came to rest in the ditch on the south side of the road. The driver of the van, a 30 year old man from Sauk City, was pronounced dead on the scene. The semi-truck driver was not injured.
The driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.
The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Monroe County Communications Center, Kendall Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance Service, and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin's economic development corporation gave taxpayer funds to businesses that c...8 hours ago
- Police logs: Window broken at police range9 hours ago
- New Lisbon Rallies again in 6th Inning to Knock of Hillsboro in SBC Softball Action9 hours ago
- New Lisbon Tack & Field Competes Well at Paquette Invitational9 hours ago
- 'I did not want to become a statistic': New mom recounts dangerous pregnancy com...9 hours ago
- Dale Kooyenga – Wisconsin senator makes point, but goes overboard with birth cost re...9 hours ago
- City of Mauston Meetings11 hours ago
- Bucks to open Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday18 hours ago
- Badgers beat Iowa in Big Ten Softball Tournament opener19 hours ago
- Finance Committee to begin budget work1 day ago
- Ron Johnson – Yes, small businesses account for 99% of all Wisconsin companies3 days ago
- Looking Back: Many Religions And A Few Arrogant Attitudes5 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.