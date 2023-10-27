Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day nationally and in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsinites consistently do an outstanding job “This this past spring, Wisconsin’s drug takeback was first in the nation in the volume of unused unwanted medications collected,” Kaul said. “There was over 55,000 pounds collected this past spring over […] Source: WRN.com







