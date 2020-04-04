SATURDAY COVID 19 Updates

Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 23,859

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 2112

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 588 (28%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 56

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 5

ADAMS COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DIVISION OF PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK ITS 1ST CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID 19 IN ADAMS COUNTY. THE COUNTY CURRENTLY HAS 51 NEGATIVE CASES WITH SEVERAL PENDING LAB RESULTS

Wisconsin Data

Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:

-Clean Hands Often

-Avoid Close Contacts

-Stay Home if Your Sick

-Cover Coughs & Sneezes

-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick

-Clean & Disinfect

Source: WRJC.com





-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.