Saturday COVID 19 Update
Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update:
Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 15,232
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 989
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 13
Confirmed cases in Juneau County – 2
Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:
-Clean Hands Often
-Avoid Close Contacts
-Stay Home if Your Sick
-Cover Coughs & Sneezes
-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick
-Clean & Disinfect
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Saturday COVID 19 Update1 hour ago
- Live coronavirus updates: Big turnout for city’s drive-up early voting; first death ...2 hours ago
- Advisory: Reedsburg School District Children Meals Meal Pickup New Times2 hours ago
- Alert: Flood Warning2 hours ago
- Wisconsin could get at least $2 billion under coronavirus stimulus plan3 hours ago
- Saturday storm will bring heavy rain across Wisconsin, chance of flooding along lakeshores6 hours ago
- Gov. Evers puts hold on evictions during COVID-19 emergency24 hours ago
- COVID-19 deaths now at 14 in Wisconsin, first death reported in northern Wisconsin24 hours ago
- State sets up supply donations site for COVID-19 response1 day ago
- Daniels to Replace Beaty as WFBF Interim CAO1 day ago
- UW-Madison Fellowships Funded by Dairy Innovation Hub1 day ago
- Burning Permits Suspended Throughout Wisconsin1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.