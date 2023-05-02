Satterlee, Margaret M. Age 79 of La Valle

Margaret M. Satterlee, age 79 years, of La Valle, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

She was born on April 22, 1944 to Emil and Helen (Schlittler) Zeller in Rockford, Illinois. Margaret was married to Dale Rohwer Sr. and they raised four children living in the Rockford area. They later divorced.

Margaret then lived in the Mauston area and was united in marriage to David Satterlee on April 27, 1996. They settled in the La Valle area where they made their home. David preceded her in death on June 12, 2022.

Margaret worked for several years in Juneau County Government as a receptionist. Then she worked for Best Power in Necedah as a customer service representative.

She really enjoyed quilting and belonged to different quilting clubs. Margaret also enjoyed cooking and canning and even published her own cookbook and belonged to different food co-ops. She was also an avid reader.

Survivors include her children, Darrell (Faye) Rohwer, David (Missy) Rohwer and Mary (Jeff) Pasch; grandchildren, Mallorrie (Nate) Rosier, Joey Rohwer, Sara (Chris) Stalsberg, Daniel (Abigail) Pasch, Julia (John) Habelman, Cameron (Brianna) Pasch and Zachary Pasch (girlfriend – Sabin Steinhoff); step daughter, Christina (Michael) Fanta; step son, Brian (Lora) Satterlee; 20 Great Grandchildren and brother, Eugene (Cheri) Zeller.

In addition to her husband, David; she was preceded in death by her Parents; son, Dale Rohwer Jr., and brother, Melvin Zeller.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene – 975 Nazarene Drive, Mauston, WI, with Pastor Michael Postell officiating. Burial will be in the Lime Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc and on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.