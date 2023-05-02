Satterlee, Margaret M. Age 79 of La Valle
Margaret M. Satterlee, age 79 years, of La Valle, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
She was born on April 22, 1944 to Emil and Helen (Schlittler) Zeller in Rockford, Illinois. Margaret was married to Dale Rohwer Sr. and they raised four children living in the Rockford area. They later divorced.
Margaret then lived in the Mauston area and was united in marriage to David Satterlee on April 27, 1996. They settled in the La Valle area where they made their home. David preceded her in death on June 12, 2022.
Margaret worked for several years in Juneau County Government as a receptionist. Then she worked for Best Power in Necedah as a customer service representative.
She really enjoyed quilting and belonged to different quilting clubs. Margaret also enjoyed cooking and canning and even published her own cookbook and belonged to different food co-ops. She was also an avid reader.
Survivors include her children, Darrell (Faye) Rohwer, David (Missy) Rohwer and Mary (Jeff) Pasch; grandchildren, Mallorrie (Nate) Rosier, Joey Rohwer, Sara (Chris) Stalsberg, Daniel (Abigail) Pasch, Julia (John) Habelman, Cameron (Brianna) Pasch and Zachary Pasch (girlfriend – Sabin Steinhoff); step daughter, Christina (Michael) Fanta; step son, Brian (Lora) Satterlee; 20 Great Grandchildren and brother, Eugene (Cheri) Zeller.
In addition to her husband, David; she was preceded in death by her Parents; son, Dale Rohwer Jr., and brother, Melvin Zeller.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene – 975 Nazarene Drive, Mauston, WI, with Pastor Michael Postell officiating. Burial will be in the Lime Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc and on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church.
The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/1
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM
-
Brookwood Handles Necedah in SBC Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM
-
Former Milwaukee County Clerk Joseph Czarnezki appointed to Wisconsin Elections Commission
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 3:09 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced that Czarnezki would take the place of Julie Glancey, who stepped down from the Elections Commission Friday.
-
Cleanup of derailed train along Mississippi River should finish Wednesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM
The Federal Railroad Administration is conducting an investigation into the derailment. That could take up to 30 days to complete.
-
Toltzman, Dale L. Age 79 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM
-
Satterlee, Margaret M. Age 79 of La Valle
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM
-
A look inside the new YMCA: Here are 5 things to know about The Ridge
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM
The new fitness center is two floors in the Capital Credit Union building with fitness classes, a hot tub and floor-to-ceiling windows.
-
Wausau Asian family hurt, angry as district stands behind teacher who repeatedly used...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM
A public letter signed by five Asian community leaders in Wausau said the district is sending a message that derogatory language is not just tolerated, but normalized.
-
A new U.S. News & World Report rated all 50 states. Here's where Wisconsin ranks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Wisconsin scores well in a new rating of states by U.S. News & World Report, but two neighbors fare better.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.