Sand Ridge Patient Hits Staffer With Chair Resulting in Concussion

A Mauston man is facing a pair of Battery by Certain Committed Persons –Sexually Violent Person in Secure Facility charges after he attacked a staff member back in September of 2018. 56 year old Gregory Pryor was involved in an argument with another patient at the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston. The argument was stopped by staff members who informed Pryor he would be placed on a 72 hour re-assignment for disruptive behavior. Pryor did not move and eventually picked up a chair and held it up in aggressive manor according to the criminal complaint. A staff member attempted to take the chair away from him. Pryor allegedly swung the chair hitting the staffer in the thumb and head resulting in a concussion to the staff member.

Source: WRJC.com





