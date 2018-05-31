Sand Ridge Inmate Attacks Sand Ridge Employees

An altercation at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center has a man facing multiple charges. Mauston Police talked to the Sand Ridges Security Director about an altercation that took place on April 26th. Baldwin explained that an inmate, 26 year old Sylvester Johnson, had attacked two Sand Ridge employees. Johnson had attacked and sexually assaulted a female employee, allegedly throwing property bins at her, before going to her and holding her down grabbing her crotch area. The female employee sustained bruises to her head from the property bins. Johnson told police he was upset with the female employee claiming she lied but said he respected Sand Ridge employees. Johnson is facing charges of Threat to a Witness, Battery by Certain Committed Persons – Sexually Violent Person in Secure Facility, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct.

Source: WRJC.com

