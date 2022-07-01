Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling
The Supreme Court’s decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion is causing anxiety for people in same-sex marriages, particularly those with children. The decision last week overturning Roe v. Wade didn’t directly affect the 2015 ruling that paved the way…
-
'I just went flying': Appleton scout leader injured in the Amtrak train derailment...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 1, 2022 at 12:50 AM
Jonathan Awe of Appleton, a Freedom Elementary School teacher and Troop 73 activities adviser, has three fractured vertebrae from injuries suffered in the Amtrak train derailment.
-
Moped rider dies in Langlade County hit-and-run collision
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 1, 2022 at 12:27 AM
A 34-year-old White Lake man died Wednesday night in a moped versus vehicle collision about 15 miles east of Antigo.
-
Howard-Suamico School Board President Garry Sievert resigns; board to begin process of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 9:52 PM
Sievert resigned Thursday afternoon citing personal health and family concerns.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Sarah Godlewski tests positive for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Here's where to find fireworks, parades and events near Green Bay for July 4 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 7:34 PM
Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks will take place in Brown, Shawano, Oconto and Door counties, and the Oneida Nation Pow Wow will make its return.
-
Hundreds take to the streets of downtown Green Bay in support of abortion rights
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM
The demonstration began with a rally at Baird Park before participants took to the streets, holding signs and chanting, on their way to City Hall.
-
Freeman, Jerry R. Age 78 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM
-
Reynolds, Jan Age 92 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM
-
Brookwood Graduate to Represent Tomah Legion at All-Star Game at AmFam Field in Milwaukee
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM
