Salmonella outbreak in Chicago area linked to ground beef
The Illinois Department of Public Health says an outbreak of salmonella infections in the Chicago area has been linked to ground beef. Health officials have identified 26 confirmed cases in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. Those people…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
GOP leaders threaten to strip Milwaukee provisions from local government funding bill if...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM
Vos and LeMahieu said Milwaukee could be dropped from the legislation if a deal isn't reached as soon as Wednesday night.
-
What you should know about the new driver's licenses and ID cards in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM
The new driver's licenses and identification cards in Wisconsin are meant to be more resistant to fraud.
-
Door County projects get $62,000 in Wisconsin Coastal Management grants
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2023 at 10:52 PM
One grant will help document submerged historic lumber and quarry piers while three are for comprehensive plans for local communities.
-
Green Bay brothers sentenced to 12 and 15 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM
One man bragged that he had 30,000 pills available with the potentially lethal amount of fentanyl.
-
Penalties in overdose deaths and the professional licenses backlog. Here are key issues...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM
With fentanyl fatalities rising, a proposal to increase penalties for drug dealers in overdose deaths is likely to advance to Gov. Tony Evers desk.
-
Festival Foods in Fond du Lac sells second winning $1 million lottery ticket in 3 years
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM
After investing $2 in a Powerball ticket, the odds of winning the $1 million prize are one in 11,688,054.
-
Wisconsin's air quality is threatened by wildfires this summer. Here's where they're...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM
Stay up to date on the air quality levels in your area with these maps and know whether wildfires are threatening your community.
-
Durkee, Douglas D. Age 71 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on June 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM
-
One person reported injured in Sturgeon Bay apartment fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM
One person was injured jumping from an upper-story window of the burning building.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.