Saliger, Colette Mae Age 86 of Nekoosa

Colette Mae Saliger, age 86, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish in Friendship, Wisconsin, followed by a full mass at 11:00 a.m. Father David Bruener will officiate mass. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mauston, Wisconsin at a later date.

Colette was born July 05, 1937 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Winslow and Anna (Kolba) Gardner. She graduated from Madonna Catholic High School in 1954. Colette moved to Milwaukee where she met the love of her life, Bob, on a blind date. They were married for 59 years. They lived in New Berlin and raised four children. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends at their home on Castle Rock Lake. Colette cherished holiday and birthday gatherings, especially with her six grandchildren. She loved sunsets, gardening and her flowers. Colette enjoyed playing Euchre, Rummikub and cheering on the Brewers, Marquette Golden Eagles and Badger basketball teams.

Colette was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the Parish Council of Catholic Women. She volunteered for Partners at Gunderson Moundview Hospital.

Colette was preceded in death by her parents: Winslow and Anna Gardner and husband, Robert Saliger.

Survivors include her four children, Kari (Tim) Paulson of North Prairie, Kurt (Cindy) Saliger of Rome, Kathy (Jerry) Kiedrowski of Fitchburg, Kim (Rob) Reinhart of Manitowoc and six grandchildren: Jennifer and Matthew Paulson, Jacob Kiedrowski, Brett, Bradley, and Breanna Reinhart: as well as many other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to all the health care providers at Aspirus and Edgewater Haven. They are truly angels on this earth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Colette’s memory to the Adams-Friendship Area Educational Foundation. Please designate donations to the Fine Arts Center Projects. Adams-Friendship Area Educational Foundation

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







