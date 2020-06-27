Sales of pontoon, power boats up sharply as families change their summer vacation plans
With vacation plans canceled, Wisconsinites are buying boats to make their own fun at home.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
See the more than 45 communities in Wisconsin that have had protests against police...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM
When George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, people across Wisconsin marched in protest.
-
Sales of pontoon, power boats up sharply as families change their summer vacation plans
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM
With vacation plans canceled, Wisconsinites are buying boats to make their own fun at home.
-
Favre says Kaepernick deserves to play in NFL, runner sets new Ice Age Trail record:...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
Madison man whose arrest sparked night of violence in capital city is charged with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2020 at 3:31 AM
U.S. Attorney Scott Blader filed the charges against Devonere Johnson, alleging he threatened to bash windows of downtown businesses unless employees gave him money.
-
Woman killed, another injured in rollover crash on I-41 in Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 27, 2020 at 12:09 AM
The driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle. They were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
-
Bucks set to resume season July 31 against Boston
by Bill Scott on June 26, 2020 at 11:48 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks will resume their NBA season on July 31 when they take on the Boston Celtics at HP Field House. The NBA released the rest of the regular-season schedule on Friday for the 22 teams will are taking part the rest of the way. The […]
-
Number of Brown County COVID-19 deaths remain at 42
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 11:29 PM
The state reported Thursday that two more people had died for a total of 42 in the county. But on Friday, that number dropped to 41.
-
Sen. Ron Johnson says Wisconsin might need to focus on bars to control coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 10:51 PM
Wisconsin should open up its public schools this fall, Sen. Ron Johnson said during a virtual panel.
-
'He was very publicly anti-black': UW students call for the removal of Abraham Lincoln...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 10:23 PM
UW-Madison's black student union is calling for Bascom Hill's iconic Lincoln statue to be removed from campus.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.