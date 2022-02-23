Sale extended one more day! New subscribers can get two years for $22
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin Senate seeks to give judges more leeway in setting bail amounts
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 2:43 AM
Republicans in the state Senate advanced a proposal Tuesday that would let judges set higher bail amounts.
Wisconsin Republicans seek more oversight of elections but face likely vetoes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 2:36 AM
The state Senate also approved a measure that would allow absentee ballots to be counted the day before election day.
'They got closer': Census changes help correct historic undercount of Wisconsin's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 2:07 AM
A change in Census Bureau data collection and analysis and more tribal outreach have led to a more accurate count of American Indians in Wisconsin.
Milwaukee's top health official wants to caution against the public on calling an end to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 1:45 AM
As of Tuesday, roughly 666 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Bill offering private school vouchers to all students could raise property taxes as much...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 1:44 AM
The bill is part of a slate of K-12 legislation passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday.
Assembly Republicans are poised to kill a plan to close the Lincoln Hills teen facility
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2022 at 11:39 PM
Vos blamed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for the state's failure to close Lincoln Hills, even though lawmakers have never approved the funding to do so.
One person dead, one still missing after historic Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay goes up in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2022 at 9:36 PM
Nine of 20 rooms above the tavern were occupied. Police have located all but one tenant, including one person who was found dead.
'We're not done by a long shot.' Moms express anger on Suring High strip searches as DA,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM
Parents say administrators violated their kids' rights by making them strip down to their underwear, whether or not state statute was broken.
