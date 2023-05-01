Safian, Thelma R. Age 71 of Hancock

Thelma R. Safian, age 71, of Hancock, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Rosemore Village in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at the Hancock Cemetery, Hancock, Wisconsin. Rev. Milt Duntley will officiate.

Thelma was born April 19, 1952 in the Town of Richfield, Adams County, Wisconsin to Darwin and Florence (Hamilton) Holmes. On March 3, 1972 she married Alvern Safian. They later divorced. She raised his two daughters as they were her own, which was her nieces, Truth and Marla.

Thelma enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing cards and visiting with her family and friends.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Lee Holmes, Shirley Safian, Eva Birner and niece, Marla Safian and brother-in-law Ronald Birner

She is survived by her special friend and partner, Teddy Mattox; nieces: Truth Safian and Lucille Benson, and nephew Eugene Birner.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) of Friendship is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com







