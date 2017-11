Safety checks urged with Daylight Saving Time switch

Sunday’s change in Daylight Saving Time can serve as a good reminder to check safety measures in one’s home. Ashwaubenon Public Safety Captain Eric Dunning says that should start with smoke detectors. “Stop by your local store and pick up some new batteries. Most of them are nine volt. As you’re going around the house […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.