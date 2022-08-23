Safari park in Bloomfield welcomes seven newborn animals

Recently born at Safari Lake Geneva were two female yaks, two female nilgai — a species of Asian antelope — one female alpaca, one male miniature zebu and a male scimitar-horned oryx.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







