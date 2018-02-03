Ryan tweets about a $1.50 paycheck boost, then deletes it
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan has highlighted on Twitter a school secretary benefiting from the Republican tax overhaul, then deleted the tweet after online criticism that he is cheering an increase of $1.50 a week.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- US stocks swoon, sending Dow down more than 650 points4 hours ago
- Jerry Kramer elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame7 hours ago
- Ryan tweets about a $1.50 paycheck boost, then deletes it7 hours ago
- Minnesotan who faked wife’s suicide gets life without parole8 hours ago
- Iowa Newspaper Contest Awards8 hours ago
- Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake10 hours ago
- Kewaunee School District to focus on mental health of students10 hours ago
- Photos: Wisconsin Rapids Polar Plunge benefits the Special Olympics10 hours ago
- Miss Door County 2017 reflects on inspiring year11 hours ago
- Local artist reflects on moving from California to Door County11 hours ago
- Mosinee mayor Brent Jacobson formally announces campaign for 86th Assembly district12 hours ago
- Streetwise: Rapids Mall, Portage County businesses, Younkers in local roundup17 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.