Ryan to enter college basketball Hall of Fame

Former Wisconsin basketball coaching legend Bo Ryan will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Wisconsin’s staff and players are expected to attend the ceremony Sunday night (7:30). The Badgers will face Baylor on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Creighton […]

Source: WRN.com

