Ryan Riebe, missing since Dec. 22, found dead in East River in Green Bay
A police dive team recovered Riebe's body from the river about 1 p.m. March 15.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wausau fire department hosts chili cook off on Sunday7 hours ago
- Kaul rips Schimel on wells, opioids, arming teachers8 hours ago
- Company expansion could mean 100-plus new jobs for Dubuque8 hours ago
- 4-year-old passenger brightens Milwaukee County bus driver’s day8 hours ago
- Pentagon: No survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq8 hours ago
- Former Wisconsin attorney general dies at age 828 hours ago
- Court upholds couple's $1 million malpractice award against Medford hospital8 hours ago
- Date and Location change for Mauston School Board Candidate Forum9 hours ago
- Jon Hollingshead9 hours ago
- Sgt. Patrick H. Eaton9 hours ago
- Marlin Kay9 hours ago
- OWI Arrest while different OWI Charges Pending9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.