Ryan named to board of new Fox Corp.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has been named to the board of the new Fox Corporation. The newly spun-off media company will house assets including Fox News Channel and Fox Broadcast Network. It’s a new phase for billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media business after the sale of Twenty-First Century Fox film and television assets to Walt […]

Source: WRN.com





