Ryan hoping to kick start tax code reforms

House Speaker Paul Ryan tried on Tuesday to jump start negotiations on reforming the tax code. Billing it as a “once-in-a-generation moment,” the Janesville Republican pitched an ambitious overhaul agenda to the National Association of Manufacturers. Ryan wants to eliminate “burdensome” taxes, including the estate tax and the alternative minimum tax, and eliminate most deductions. […]

Source: WRN.com

