Ryan holds discussion on opioid epidemic in Janesville

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan met with community leaders and families in Rock County Thursday, to discuss efforts to battle the opioid epidemic. Ryan held a roundtable discussion in Janesville, where he talked about efforts by Congress to expand access to treatment and increase funding for recovery programs. “We in Congress have recognized this is […]

Source: WRN.com

