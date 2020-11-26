Ryan Era in Green Bay opens with a loss

The Will Ryan in Green Bay started with a 99-69 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. The Phoenix outscored the Gophers 47-46 in the second half and drew to within 10 points at 70-60 with just under eight minutes left to play before Minnesota went on a run to finish […]

