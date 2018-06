Ryan endorses Vukmir for U.S. Senate

House Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Representative Jim Sensenbrenner have endorsed Leah Vukmir for U.S. Senate. Ryan issued a statement Monday: “I’m proud to endorse Leah Vukmir for the United States Senate. She is a longtime friend, a conservative ally, and the right person to take on Tammy Baldwin this fall. Leah has proven that […]

Source: WRN.com

