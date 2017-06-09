Ryan defends Trump: ‘he’s just new to this’

He’s new to this. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville on Thursday defended President Donald Trump, for asking then-FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. “The president’s new at this. He’s new to government. And so, he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the […]

