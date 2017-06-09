Ryan defends Trump: ‘he’s just new to this’
He’s new to this. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville on Thursday defended President Donald Trump, for asking then-FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. “The president’s new at this. He’s new to government. And so, he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game54 mins ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game54 mins ago
- Wisconsin Department of Corrections withdraws bonus from falsely accused Lincoln Hills wor...55 mins ago
- Appeals court upholds $11 million jury award in Toyota crash58 mins ago
- Want a photo with Trump and Walker? Got $10,000?1 hour ago
- Proposed sales tax holiday would save $5 per household1 hour ago
- Recent Barn Fire A Good Reminder To Obtain Burning Permits1 hour ago
- Surviving public restrooms: What you and your kids should know2 hours ago
- Ryan defends Trump: ‘he’s just new to this’2 hours ago
- Birth control recalled due to error that could cause unplanned pregnancy3 hours ago
- Trump declares ‘total vindication’ in tweet on Comey3 hours ago
- Judy A. Neumann3 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.