Ryan Braun becomes a free agent after Brewers decline mutual option

The Milwaukee Brewers have declined their end of a mutual $15 million option for the 2021 season, making him a free agent immediately. The mutual option includes a $4 million buyout. Braun played his entire career with the Brewers after being drafted in the first round in 2007. He claimed NL rookie of the year […]

