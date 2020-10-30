Ryan Braun becomes a free agent after Brewers decline mutual option
The Milwaukee Brewers have declined their end of a mutual $15 million option for the 2021 season, making him a free agent immediately. The mutual option includes a $4 million buyout. Braun played his entire career with the Brewers after being drafted in the first round in 2007. He claimed NL rookie of the year […]
President Donald Trump returns to Green Bay area on Friday to rally supporters in key...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 1:08 PM
Trump will speak at 2:30 p.m. at Austin Straubel International Airport, his third stop in Wisconsin within the past week.
The Radisson Hotel's $23 million renovation is complete. Here's what's different. |...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 12:36 PM
The Radisson hotel recently completed a full renovation that cost around $23 million.
Cold cases: Amber Wilde, other killings in Green Bay, Brown County remain unsolved
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 12:17 PM
Green Bay police say they've solved Lisa Holstead's killing. But investigations continue in several years-old deaths.
Green Bay's 'I Voted' stickers, absentee voter selfie backdrop showcases local artists'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 11:19 AM
Green Bay allocated voter outreach money to support the arts and engage local artists during the pandemic.
Evers asks Supreme Court to expedite lawsuit over capacity limits for bars, restaurants
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM
Attorneys for Gov. Tony Evers are asking the Supreme Court to quickly resolve whether Evers can issue emergency orders during the pandemic.
State Supreme Court passes on taking misprinted ballots case
by Bob Hague on October 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined to take a case that would have provided elections officials in two Fox Valley counties with guidance, on how to deal with misprinted ballots. That could mean delays in knowing who win’s the presidential […]
Brown County coronavirus: Record 7 deaths pushes county over the 100 mark for the pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 29, 2020 at 11:26 PM
Brown joins Manitowoc, Kewaunee and Door as northeastern Wisconsin counties continuing to report high COVID-19 numbers.
Waushara County DA, appointed in April, gone since June and on ballot Tuesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2020 at 10:54 PM
The District Attorney for Waushara County ghosted the job just two months after Gov. Tony Evers appointed her to the $100,000 post.
