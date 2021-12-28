Ryan, Alfred V. Age 84 of Fort Atkinson & Formerly of Friendship
Alfred V. Ryan, age 84, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Wellington Meadows in Fort Atkinson.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Alfred was born July 15, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas and Cecilia (Dyrkaez) Ryan.
He graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago and then furthered his education in his field of office equipment repair. He moved to Friendship from McHenry, Illinois in 1978 and resided there for 42 years before moving to Fort Atkinson in early 2021.
Alfred married Erika “Ricky” Hofmann on June 27, 1987, in Friendship. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, inventing & making new things, and gardening. Following retirement, he was a member of the Master Gardeners Club for 10 years.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas & Cecelia, son: Kean, stepfather: Leo Koral, and two brothers: Phillip & Thomas.
Survivors include his wife: Erika “Ricky”, daughters: Killeen Ryan & Meghan (Dan) Brown, grandchildren: Jacob & Emily Brown, Keith Ryan, daughter-in-law: Noreen Ryan, and sister-in-law: Sharon Ryan. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Panthers Drop Heart Breaker to Kickapoo in Westby GBB Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM
-
Price for grocies, gas and more are rising at a pace not seen in decades. Your inflation...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM
Wisconsinites are seeing the impact of surging inflation, which has reached a 39-year high, on the goods we buy every day.
-
Kastner, William “Bill” Edward Age 95 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 3:15 PM
-
Ryan, Alfred V. Age 84 of Fort Atkinson & Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM
-
Edward R. Brown III Age 80 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM
-
Fact check: Has push for rural high-speed internet been "a Democratic thing?"
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2021 at 1:19 PM
State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, says the push for high-speed internet for rural areas, from the start, "was a Democratic thing."
-
Capturing the (paper towel) flag: an investigative report into Green Bay's coolest flag
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Green Bay's 'paper towel' flag was a city icon in the 1970s. Natalie Eilbert investigates the original creator behind the flag.
-
Steiner, Beverly (Bev) F. Age 80 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM
-
Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings ticket prices fall, while Packers-Lions prices change...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 27, 2021 at 6:05 PM
Detroit Lions are only team with nothing to lose in Green Bay Packers' final two games.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.