Russians tried to hack election systems in Wisconsin, 20 other states in 2016, Homeland Security says
Russians attempted to hack elections systems in Wisconsin and 20 other states in the run-up to last year's presidential election, Wisconsin officials said Friday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
