Rurup (Olson), Ruthann Mildred Age 75 of Tomah

Ruthann Mildred (Olson) Rurup, 75 of Tomah passed away on November 28, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 29, 11:00 AM at the New Lisbon Community Center, New Lisbon. Pastor Deb Burkhalter will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

A Graveside service will be held on Sat., May 29, 2021, 2:00 PM at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Township of Tomah.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







