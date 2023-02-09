Rural Tomah Woman Died of Hypothermia

Further information is being released in the investigations related to Felicia J. Wanna.

On 1/2/2023 the family of Felicia Wanna called to request a welfare check be completed as they had not seen or heard from Felicia since 12/29/2022. Numerous attempts were made to contact and locate Felicia with no success. An investigation was opened by the Ho-Chunk Police Department and further investigative options were attempted. The investigation was able to determine that on the evening of 12/29/22 Felicia was in the area of the Tomah Wal-Mart. Video footage was obtained from security cameras in the area of the Tomah Wal-Mart and we were able to confirm that Felicia was in that area at 7:20 p.m. Felicia is seen leaving the Tomah Wal-Mart under her own free will. It was also discovered through the investigation that Felicia did not have her vehicle or cell phone with her at that time, as a known party had taken both to La Crosse. Although a number of other sightings were reported, this is the last confirmed sighting of Felicia.

On 1/18/23 an expansive ground search operation was conducted in the area that Felicia was last seen. During that search Felicia’s body was located in a remote area approximately 1.5 miles from the Tomah Wal-Mart.

The investigation has concluded that the primary cause of Felicia’s death was hypothermia due to environmental exposure.

The death investigation was completed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Ho-Chunk Police Department, DCI, WI State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.