Rural Necedah Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Pornography
On January 18th, 2022 Adam E. Maranto, 48 from rural Necedah, WI was sentenced to 10 years in the Wisconsin Prison System followed by 10 years of supervised release, for Possession of Child Pornography. Maranto pled guilty on November 19th, 2021.
The investigation began on February 8th, 2019 when the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a Cyber Tip Regarding the uploading of Child Pornography.
After a search warrant was obtained, Maranto’s cell phone and lap top were seized and forensic analysis was performed, which revealed images and videos of child pornography. After more investigation it was revealed that Maranto had contacted a minor from out of state and had been paying the minor for nude images.
This investigation was conducted by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and was assisted by the Wisconsin State Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tomah Police Department. The prosecution of the cases was handled by Juneau County District Attorney Kenneth Hamm.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is part of the Wisconsin DOJ ICAC Task Force. The Wisconsin ICAC Task Force was launched in 1998 to help federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies protect kids online by investigating individuals who use the internet, online communications, or computer technology to exploit children. The Wisconsin ICAC Task Force is comprised of DOJ personnel, as well as more than 280 police Sheriff’s Office from around the state.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Twiggy the legendary water-skiing squirrel returns to the Milwaukee Boat Show
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM
Over the years there have been at least 10 "Twiggies" that have put on shows in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
-
Five continents, 13 countries: Packers fans support team from around the world
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM
Green Bay Packers fans from 13 countries and five continents talk about how they began supporting the green and gold.
-
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos disciplines GOP lawmaker who is the most vocal denier of 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 6:19 PM
The move underscores tension between Vos and some in his caucus who do not believe Vos is doing enough to litigate the outcome of the 2020 election.
-
Green Bay Packers selling standing-room-only tickets and some seats for playoff game...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM
Packers standing-room-only tickets cannot be resold. Some tickets returned from the 49ers' allotment are also available for Saturday's playoff game.
-
Quietly, electric boats are making a splash in water sports
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM
Mercury Marine, one of the world's largest outboard engine manufacturers, says it plans to release five new electric motors by 2023.
-
Rural Necedah Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Pornography
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM
-
A fireball lit up the sky above Wisconsin on Thursday morning. More than 100 sightings...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM
Hundreds of people across the Midwest reported seeing a "fireball event," according to the International Meteor Organization.
-
Assembly Dems call for immediate end to Gableman elections probe
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM
Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly say it’s time to pull the plug on Speaker Robin Vos’ partisan probe of the 2020 presidential election. “We’re trying to eliminate the office of special counsel, and fire Michael Gableman […]
-
Severe crash in Green Bay at Webster Avenue and Mason Street causes significant delays
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM
Motorists should expect significant delays because both streets are major roadways in the city, according to Green Bay police.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.