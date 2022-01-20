Rural Necedah Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Pornography

On January 18th, 2022 Adam E. Maranto, 48 from rural Necedah, WI was sentenced to 10 years in the Wisconsin Prison System followed by 10 years of supervised release, for Possession of Child Pornography. Maranto pled guilty on November 19th, 2021.

The investigation began on February 8th, 2019 when the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a Cyber Tip Regarding the uploading of Child Pornography.

After a search warrant was obtained, Maranto’s cell phone and lap top were seized and forensic analysis was performed, which revealed images and videos of child pornography. After more investigation it was revealed that Maranto had contacted a minor from out of state and had been paying the minor for nude images.

This investigation was conducted by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and was assisted by the Wisconsin State Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tomah Police Department. The prosecution of the cases was handled by Juneau County District Attorney Kenneth Hamm.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is part of the Wisconsin DOJ ICAC Task Force. The Wisconsin ICAC Task Force was launched in 1998 to help federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies protect kids online by investigating individuals who use the internet, online communications, or computer technology to exploit children. The Wisconsin ICAC Task Force is comprised of DOJ personnel, as well as more than 280 police Sheriff’s Office from around the state.

Source: WRJC.com







