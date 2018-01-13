Rule to protect drinking water from manure may face gauntlet
Industry lobbyists oppose the cost and question the practicality the rule, which is aimed at keeping manure out of 25,000 wells.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Police chase Greyhound bus after passenger reports threats2 hours ago
- Marathon Co. officials warn businesses of fake money3 hours ago
- Work begins on Wisconsin mall revitalization project3 hours ago
- Indiana cop saves choking toddler in first act as paid police officer5 hours ago
- Police identify 3 killed in head-on crash at Cedar Falls7 hours ago
- Rule to protect drinking water from manure may face gauntlet8 hours ago
- New Year is good reminder to update estate plans9 hours ago
- Kewaunee County answers call from residents for herd moratorium, discussion slated for Tue...9 hours ago
- Secret Treasures of Door County: Why I Love Winter11 hours ago
- Wisconsin State Sports for Saturday 1/13/1818 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Saturday 1/13/1818 hours ago
- From Mauston to Memphis – 19 yr old Mauston iLead alumni to perform at the International...19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.