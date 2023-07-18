Rudi, the pet pig that has entertained people on the bike path, has to go, Madison says
Rudi the pig has been entertaining people along the Near West Side bike path for over a year. Now the city says the pig has to move.
$200,000 Powerball ticket sold in Algoma as jackpot reaches $1 billion
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2023 at 9:07 PM
The ticket would have been worth $50,000, but the Power Play option multiplied the amount won by four.
Pivotal Health, Prevea Health to offer in-house urgent care visits in Green Bay, Fox...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2023 at 7:56 PM
Patients will be able to make an appointment at their home instead of driving to an urgent care or emergency department.
Feds interview Wisconsin's top election official in 2020 probe
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM
DOJ investigators interviewed Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe in recent weeks.
Bublitz, Arlene Frederika Age 93
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Cole, Jeannette (Jan) A. Age 85 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2023 at 3:29 PM
Pratt, Kenneth David Age 54 of Colburn
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM
Serrerier, Robert P. Age 91 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM
Oneida man who spent nearly 18 years in prison sues Milwaukee for wrongful conviction
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Attorneys for Danny Wilber filed a lawsuit alleging that members of the Milwaukee Police Department fabricated evidence against him in a 2004 homicide.
Wausau West graduate Jackson Yang tells stories by blending Hmong craftwork with...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM
When he was teenager, Jackson Yang turned his back on Hmong culture. He embraced it anew while studying design at UW-Stout.
