Roys and Shelton win Democratic primaries for legislature

Two women advanced, in separate high profile legislative primaries in Wisconsin on Tuesday. In one, a likely successor was chosen, for Wisconsin’s – and the nation’s – longest-serving state legislator. The other saw an incumbent who’d admitted to making sexually inappropriate comments to a female staffer lose his reelection bid. Kelda Roys won Tuesday’s Democratic […]

