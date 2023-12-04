Roychowdhury pleads guilty to Madison firebombing – sentencing set for February
A man accused of firebombing the office’s of a Madison anti-abortion group will be sentenced early next year. Twenty-nine-year-old Hridindu Roychowdhury pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges of causing damage by means of fire or an explosive, for the May 2022 incident at Wisconsin Family Action. He faces between five and 20 years in […] Source: WRN.com
-
Roychowdhury pleads guilty to Madison firebombing – sentencing set for February
by Bob Hague on December 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM
A man accused of firebombing the office’s of a Madison anti-abortion group will be sentenced early next year. Twenty-nine-year-old Hridindu Roychowdhury pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges of causing damage by means of fire or an […]
-
Bill would make it easier to prosecute catalytic converter thefts
by Bob Hague on December 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM
At the Capitol, a bill would make it easier to charge people who steal catalytic converters. Representative Nik Rettinger (R-Mukwanago) said right now, it’s challenging. “Prosecutors must undertake the burdensome task of finding a […]
-
JUVENILES APPREHENDED FOLLOWING READSTOWN VALDALISM
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM
-
MISSING PERSON FOUND SAFE Near Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM
-
Mile Bluff Health Fair December 21st
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM
-
GBB FULL Game: Mauston at Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
-
Massey’s Return Powers Mauston by Necedah in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:36 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/28
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM
-
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation’s holiday bake sale returns!
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.