Roychowdhury pleads guilty to Madison firebombing – sentencing set for February

A man accused of firebombing the office’s of a Madison anti-abortion group will be sentenced early next year. Twenty-nine-year-old Hridindu Roychowdhury pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges of causing damage by means of fire or an explosive, for the May 2022 incident at Wisconsin Family Action. He faces between five and 20 years in […] Source: WRN.com







