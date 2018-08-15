Royall Will Rely on Experience O-Line and Running Back to Earn a 3rd Straight Playoff Appearance  

The Royall Panthers have made back to back trips to the WIAA playoffs over the past two years that ended a 12 year playoff drought. The Panthers are hoping to add a 3rd straight playoff appearance. Head coach Ryan Olson has solid numbers on both sides of offense and defense. Royall returns 4 out of their 5 starting offensive lineman from a season ago. Royall also returns running back Adrian Reneau, who ran for 600 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago. The Panthers must find a way to replace last year’s quarterback Josh Kolodzinski to make the playoffs once again this season. WisSports.net’s Travis Wilson has Royall finishing 3rd in the Scenic Bluff’s Conference behind Bangor and Brookwood. Royall opens up their season this Friday in Wonewoc. The Panthers game against Wonewoc-Center/Weston can be heard on NOW92oneFM beginning at 7pm. NOW92one FM will broadcast 4 more Panther regular season games throughout the season. Those games are as followed: Saturday September 15th at home vs SWCHA at 1pm, September 21st at home vs Hillsboro at 7pm, September 28th at home vs Cashton at 7pm, and October 12th their home game against rival Brookwood at 7pm.

