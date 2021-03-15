Royall Volleyball Team Goes Undefeated at Kickapoo Tournament

They Royall Panthers went undefeated at the Kickapoo tournament this past weekend in girls volleyball. Royall went 3-0 and did not drop a set. Royall defeated Southwestern, Kickapoo, and Fennimore by scores of 2-0. Royall travels to Cashton Tuesday a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com with pregame at 7 and the game set to begin shortly after.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.