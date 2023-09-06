Royall Volleyball Spikes Rival Hillsboro in 3-0 Victory

The Royall Panther volleyball team swept rival Hillsboro 3-0 Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Conference Volleyball action. Royall won the sets 25-16, 25-21, and 25-18. Marah Gruen led the way for the Panthers recording a team high 21kills and 12 digs, Marah’s sister Bria helped out with 10kills and 17digs and their cousin Brookly Gruen had 36assists. Hillsboro was led by Michelyn Hanson with 9kills. Royall now ranked #3 in Division 4 improves to 12-3 and 3-0 in Conference action. Hillsboro currently ranked #11 falls to 8-4 and 2-1 in Conference action.

Source: WRJC.com







