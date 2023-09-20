Royall Survives Scare from Rival Hillsboro in SBC Volleyball

The #2 ranked Royall Panthers survived a 5 set thriller with Hillsboro Thursday night to remain perfect in Scenic Bluffs Conference Volleyball. Royall took the first set easily 25-14 and led set two 7-1 before the Tigers stormed back and took set two 25-23. The teams would trade sets in the 3rd and 4th with Royall taking set three 25-18 and Hillsboro bouncing back in set four 25-17. The 5th stanza was microcosm of the game as the teams went back and forth. Hillsboro led 9-7 midway through the set but Royall rallied back to claim the set and the match 15-13. Marah Gruen had a huge night for the Panthers with 33kills 3blks and 24digs. Michelyn Hansen had a strong game for Hillsboro with 19kills and 4blocks. Harper Sullivan notched 6aces in the loss for Hillsboro. Royall improves to 7-0 in the conference and 16-3 overall. Hillsboro drops to 5-2 in the conference and 17-6 overall.

Source: WRJC.com







