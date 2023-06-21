Royall Summer Baseball Team Splits Pair of Woodside League Games Despite being down 3 Players

A shorthanded Royall Travelling Renegades Summer Baseball team fought hard to split a pair of games on Tuesday in the 2nd Week of the Woodside Summer Baseball League. Royall dropped their first game to Wisconsin Dells 17-4 but bounced back to defeat DeForest 8-7 on a walk of wild pitch that scored Tucker Wildes. Wildes run helped secure a win for him on the mound. Tucker pitched the final inning giving up one run but striking out the side to limit the damage allowing Royall to walk off for the victory in the bottom half of the inning. Tucker finished 2×2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Tyrus Wildes also went 2×2 with a double and Mason Morisette had a big game going 2×3 with a double. The win improves Royall to 3-1 in Woodside League action.

