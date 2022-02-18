Royall Snaps Bangor’s 82 Game Conference Winning Streak with Upset Victory

The Royall Panthers Boys Basketball team did something that no Scenic Bluffs Conference team has done since the 2015/2016 season knock off the Bangor Cardinals. The Panthers took down the Cardinals on the road 47-45 Thursday night behind a gritty defensive effort. Savon Wainwright led the Panthers with 15 points and knocked down 4-5 free throws down the stretch to help guide Royall to the upset victory. Royall also got a big lift off the bench from Jacob Ciezyk. Ciezyk scored 9 points all from beyond the arc for the Panthers, who entered the season and the game shorthanded due to injuries. The Panther victory snapped an 82 game conference winning streak for Bangor. Royall improves to 14-9 on the season and 7-6 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall will host Hillsboro Monday night.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.