Royall School District to Hold Finance & Facility Meeting January 7th Encourages Public to Attend

In two short years, the Royall School District will be debt-free. In anticipation of this great news, they are holding a Finance and Facility meeting night at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7th in the Middle School Commons to discuss the finances and future district needs and wants. The public is encouraged to attend and be a part of the discussion.

Source: WRJC.com





