Royall Rolls Over Necedah, Harris Nominated for Athlete of the Week

The Royall Panthers rolled over the Necedah Cardinals Tuesday night in girls volleyball winning via a 3-0 sweep. Necedah played with Royall early in the first set trailing just 10-9 but from that point on the Panthers would cruise taking the first set 25-13 and the next two sets by matching scores of 25-6. Freshman Marah Gruen led the Panthers in kills with 13 sister Emma Gruen added 9 kills to go along with 7digs. Royall improves to 10-1 on the season and 7-1 in Scenic Bluffs action. Necedah drops to 1-7 including 1-7 in Scenic Bluffs play. Royall will travel to New Lisbon on Tuesday while Necedah will travel to Bangor. Other Royall Volleyball news, Senior Cheyenne Harris is in the running for Wissports.nets athlete of the week. You can vote for Cheyenne by visiting the website and voting until Thursday evening at 6pm. Harris is coming off an 11kills 12 dig week a week ago with big wins over Cashton and Seneca for the Panthers.

Other Local Volleyball scores from Tuesday night

Bangor 3 Seneca 2

Wonewoc-Center 3 New Lisbon 1

Cashton 3 Brookwood 0

Source: WRJC.com







