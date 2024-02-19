Royall Rallies By Hillsboro Clinches at Least Share of 1st SBC Championship in 11 Years

The Royall Panther boys’ basketball team had a memorable senior night on Monday. Royall rallied from an early 12-2 deficit to defeat Hillsboro 68-47. Hillsboro led much of the first half and had a 30-29 lead in the closing minute of the opening half, before Tyrus Wildes got a steal and a lay in to put Royall up 31-30 going into break. Tyrus Wildes had a big game finishing with 17points including 5 three point buckets. Royall was able to pull away thanks to hot shooting from beyond the arc in the 2nd half. Royall knocked down 11 three pointers as a team in the game. It wasn’t all from the outside for the Panthers as Landon Lipke scored 15points mainly in the low post. Savon Wainwright notched 13 points for the Panthers and Jacob Ciezyk had 10. The rest of the drama came after the game as fans and players brought out their devices to watch the end of the Bangor/Cashton game. A Bangor win would give Royall at least a share of the SBC title. Bangor came through with the upset 68-66 clinching Royall at least a share of the Conference Championship for the first time in 11 years. Royall can now claim the conference themselves with a win over Bangor Thursday.

Source: WRJC.com







