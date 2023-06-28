Royall Rallies By Adams-Friendship Falls to Ithaca in Woodside League

The Royall Summer baseball teams split a pair of Woodside League games on Tuesday. Royall rallied to defeat Adams-Friendship 4-3 in their opener before falling to Ithaca 5-3 in the night cap. Royall used a big 7th inning rally to defeat Adams-Friendship. Royall trailed 3-1 going into the final frame. Tyrus Wildes led off the inning with a double and Tucker Wildes drew a walk. Trey Wildes then singled in Tyrus to cut the lead to 3-2. Tucker WIldes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and then was followed up by a walk of base hit by Cole Eberhardt to lift Royall to the win. Gunnar Wopat picked up the win on the mound going just 1 inning giving up nothing on a walk. Zander Klaus went 2×4 at the plate but took the loss on the mound for Adams-Friendship. With the split Royall is now 4-2 in Woodside League Play.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.