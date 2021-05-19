Royall Rains Supreme over New Lisbon 15-8 in Softball Action

The Royall Panther softball team defeated the New Lisbon Rockets 15-8 on a cool rainy evening in New Lisbon, Tuesday night. Royall jumped out to a 5-0 lead before New Lisbon closed the gap to 5-4 in the 2nd inning. Royall’s offense was as resilient as the rain however as they added runs in every inning but the 7th. Madeline Gruen and Drew Vlasak each went 3-4 for the Panthers. Gruen scored a 3 runs and drove in 1 Vlasak scored 2 runs and drove in a pair. Molly Olson picked up the win in the circle striking out 8 in 7 innings of work. Cadence Ready went 2-4 for the Rockets with a pair of runs scored and Sabrina Wolf went 1-2 with 2 RBIs. Royall improves to 5-6 on the season and 4-4 in SBC action. New Lisbon drops to 4-5 and 4-5 in conference action.

Source: WRJC.com







