Royall Overcomes Slow Start to Down Riverdale in Boys Hoops

The Royall Panther boys basketball team overcame a sluggish start to defeat Riverdale 53-42 Tuesday night. Riverdale led 25-18 at halftime behind some hot outside shooting. Riverdale would build that lead to as many as 12 in the 2nd half and led 40-29 before Royall finished the game on a 24-2 run. Royall was led by Carter Uppena who had a game high 18points Savon Wainwright added 12points. Riverdale drops to 2-2 on the season Royall improves to 3-0. Royall has a big test on Friday when they host Cashton in the conference opener.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.