Royall Loses Hard Fought Battle to #2 Bangor

The Royall Panthers fought hard but ultimately came up short in their upset bid of #2 (D7) ranked Bangor 28-14 Thursday night in each teams Scenic Bluffs Conference Football opener. Royall took the lead in the first quarter 8-0 after recovering a muffed kickoff by the Cardinals and driving 32 yards capped off by a 1 yard touchdown run by Jackson Bender. Bangor scored the next 21 points of the game to take a 21-8 lead into the halftime break. Royall opened the 3rd quarter on a long 10:30 minute drive but was left scoreless largely due to an intentional grounding penalty. Royall would get another Cardinal gift at the 32 yard line after a Bangor fumble recovered by the Panthers. Royall again drove 32 yards capped off by a Jackson Bender 1 yard touchdown run to pull Royall within 21-14. Bangor would eventually get the final score of the game on a 23 yard touchdown run by Samuel Cropp and win the game by a final of 28-14. Samuel Cropp had a pair of rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown in Bangor’s victory. Bangor improves to 3-0 and 1-0 in the SBC, Royall drops to 2-1 and 0-1 in the conference.

Source: WRJC.com







